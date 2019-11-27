International Development News
Bombay HC rakes up security concerns over Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

  Updated: 27-11-2019 18:11 IST
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Thackeray, who is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra tomorrow, will form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, in the state.

The issues cropped up while the court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO in 2010. The court has not stopped the function but has asked the authorities to strengthen the security around the park. It also observed that such functions should not become a regular feature in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

