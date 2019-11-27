International Development News
Development News Edition

Man shot dead in liquor shop in UP's Deoria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:38 IST
Man shot dead in liquor shop in UP's Deoria

A man working at a countrymade liquor shop in Bankata area of Deoria district was shot dead by an unidentified assailant, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Rajesh Yadav (48), was shot on Tuesday night inside the shop in Tali Mathia locality, they said.

Yadav's body has been sent for an autopsy and an FIR registered in this regard, the police said. The incident took place after the salesman entered into an altercation with some people, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...

65 Indians taken hostage in various countries during 2017-19: Govt to LS

As many as 65 Indians were taken hostage in various countries during the period 2017-19, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Mural...

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being ele...

1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data. The number of transgressions by Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019