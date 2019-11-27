Man shot dead in liquor shop in UP's Deoria

A man working at a countrymade liquor shop in Bankata area of Deoria district was shot dead by an unidentified assailant, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Rajesh Yadav (48), was shot on Tuesday night inside the shop in Tali Mathia locality, they said.

Yadav's body has been sent for an autopsy and an FIR registered in this regard, the police said. The incident took place after the salesman entered into an altercation with some people, they added.

