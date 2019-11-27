International Development News
Body of missing boy recovered from canal in Rajasthan's Kota

The body of a 15-year-old boy, who was missing from the last four days, has been recovered from the Ummedganj canal here, police said on Wednesday. Rohit Koli, a class 5 student, is suspected to have fallen into the canal in Udhyog Nagar while taking a bath on Saturday, Station House Officer (SHO) Muninder Singh said.

He said Koli's body did not have any injury marks and no suicide note has been recovered. The body was recovered on Tuesday evening and was handed over to Koli's family in the morning after the post-mortem, the SHO said.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are underway, the officer said.

