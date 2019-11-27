International Development News
Development News Edition

Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:19 IST
Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.

The committee comprises Urban Development and Housing Department minister Shanti Dhariwal, Agriculture minister Lalchand Katari, Health minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue minister Harish Chaudhary and Technical Education minister Subhash Garg. "The committee will examine various issues raised by the advocates before the state government from time to time and will give its recommendations," a official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin pays tribute to late Soviet spy it says may have changed history

The Kremlin on Wednesday paid tribute to a late Soviet intelligence officer it credits with helping foil a Nazi plot to kill Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin, and Franklin Roosevelt, saying her career may have changed the course of history.G...

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing af...

Modi, Shah should clarify if they endorse Pragya Thakur's comments on Godse: CPI

CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify if they endorse BJP MP Pragya Thakurs remarks referring Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt. When DMK ...

Kejriwal unlikely to attend swearing in of Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.Kejriwal will not be able ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019