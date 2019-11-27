Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.

The committee comprises Urban Development and Housing Department minister Shanti Dhariwal, Agriculture minister Lalchand Katari, Health minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue minister Harish Chaudhary and Technical Education minister Subhash Garg. "The committee will examine various issues raised by the advocates before the state government from time to time and will give its recommendations," a official release said.

