Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.
The committee comprises Urban Development and Housing Department minister Shanti Dhariwal, Agriculture minister Lalchand Katari, Health minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue minister Harish Chaudhary and Technical Education minister Subhash Garg. "The committee will examine various issues raised by the advocates before the state government from time to time and will give its recommendations," a official release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Shanti Dhariwal
- Raghu Sharma
- Harish Chaudhary
- Subhash Garg
ALSO READ
Thousands of migratory birds die mysteriously in Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake
Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner
1,000 birds found dead around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan
Rajasthan police arrests illegal arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh
State govt 'forgot' people of Rajasthan, engaged in hospitality of Maha MLAs: BJP