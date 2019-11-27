International Development News
Met all requirements under rules for recruitment of persons with disabilities: Rlys

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:23 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:23 IST
The Railways on Wednesday said it has met all the requirements under the rules in the recruitment of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and is still trying to find ways to accommodate them, but illegitimate demands of the differently-abled agitators who were protesting at Mandi House will not be met.

Traffic came to a standstill in the Central Delhi area because of the protesters who claimed to have applied for Group D jobs with the railways and were demanding jobs under the disability quota.

The railways said that it had scrutinised a list of 184 'divyangjan' candidates across 10 railway zones submitted for consideration for jobs by the group and found that none had secured the qualifying marks of 28 per cent.

