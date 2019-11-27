Lok Sabha takes all 20 listed questions during Question Hour

In a rare move, the Lok Sabha saw a response to all 20 oral questions on Wednesday, which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed as a "record" in recent times. A member also expressed surprise that his turn to ask a question to the minister came so quickly.

"I congratulate all the members and ministers for their cooperation due to which we could complete all 20 questions," Speaker Om Birla said. Joshi said completing all the questions during the Question Hour was a record in recent times.

"In recent history, it is a record that all the 20 questions have been taken on record and oral answers have been placed before the House. I congratulate you and thank all the honourable members. On behalf of the entire House, I once again thank the honourable speaker for the same," he said. The first hour of the Lok Sabha is usually the Question Hour, where members get an opportunity to ask questions to ministers directly. However, all questions cannot usually be taken up due to a paucity of time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)