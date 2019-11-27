International Development News
TMC minister questions relevance of governor's post

  Kolkata
  Updated: 27-11-2019 19:29 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday questioned the relevance of the post of the governor as 70 years have passed after the adoption of the Constitution. Chatterjee's statement came a day after a fresh war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Constitution Day programme at the Assembly on Tuesday.

The post of the governor may have had its importance in the past, the parliamentary affairs minister said and wondered whether it still has relevance after 70 years of adoption of the Constitution. Chatterjee was addressing the second and last day of a special session of the Assembly to observe the Constitution Day, which has been turned into a stage for a verbal duel between the governor and the Trinamool Congress government.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said democracy does not mean the right to do anything, and the Constitution also enshrines Fundamental Duties in it. Chatterjee, also the TMC secretary general, said it is not a personal clash with anyone but an issue of rights and duties of entities.

The minister also said the expenditure of the Raj Bhavan, the office and residence of the governor, has gone up by over two times in the past three years. The acrimony between Dhankhar and the state government was on show at the Assembly on Tuesday when he and the chief minister shared the dais for the first time, but did not exchange greetings and instead preferred to hit out at each other during their respective speeches..

