Gangster held after encounter in Greater Noida, AK-47 seized

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:54 IST
A shooter of the notorious Randeep Bhati gang, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested after an encounter with a team of police and Special Task Force personnel in Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said. Umesh Pandit was injured in the exchange of fire that took place in Bisrakh area, they said.

"The operation was based on information from the Special Task Force and the district police provided local support in catching the gangster," said senior superintendent of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna. Pandit, a notorious criminal, was involved in multiple cases, including gang wars in western Uttar Pradesh around 2011, he said.

An AK-47 was recovered from him, the police said. Krishna said it was "alarming" that a regional gangster had a sophisticated weapon like that.

"Such recoveries are made only in rarest of rare cases. The assault rifles are not commonly found with local or regional criminals," he said.

