International Development News
Development News Edition

Tribunal confirms five-year extension of ban imposed on LTTE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:00 IST
Tribunal confirms five-year extension of ban imposed on LTTE

A tribunal of the Delhi High Court has confirmed the five-year extension of the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a terror group that was behind the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The central government, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, constituted the tribunal on June 11 for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there was sufficient cause for declaring the LTTE as an unlawful association.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, a judge of the Delhi High Court, on November 6 confirmed the five-year ban extension announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 14. "And whereas, the said tribunal, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the said Act, made an order on the 6th November, 2019 confirmed the declaration made in the said notification," according to a notification by the Home Ministry.

The tribunal in its order said one of the aims and objectives of the LTTE is to protect and preserve the geographical identity and integrity of the 'traditional homelands of Tamils and Muslims'. Tamil Nadu has traditionally been considered to be the homeland of Tamil and, therefore, the ultimate objective of LTTE is to integrate traditional Tamil areas of India with the Tamil speaking areas of Sri Lanka and such an act constitutes 'unlawful activity' within the meaning of Section 2(o) of the UAP Act, being intended to bring about cession of a part of the territory of India, it said.

The prime objective of LTTE is "total liberation of its homeland and the establishment of an independent, sovereign socialist State of Tamil Nadu" which still remains to be its prime target and many activities during this period are aimed for that, by the LTTE/Pro-LTTE groups.

The tribunal said according to a comprehensive and holistic reading of the evidence adduced by the central government as well as Tamil Nadu, it is evident that the LTTE continued to operate in India from 2014 to 2019 more particularly in Tamil Nadu and has indulged in various disruptive activities in order to malign the Government of India with an objective of creating a separatist Tamil Eelam and the details of which have already been placed on record by the witnesses. "In view of the above discussion, I am of the firm view that the central government has been able to place on record the sufficient material and cause for declaring the LTTE as an 'unlawful association' under the UAP Act and the same was necessitated in national interest," the order said.

"The declaration made by the central government vide Notification No. S.O. 1730 (E) dated 14.05.2019 under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 is hereby confirmed," it said.

India had banned the LTTE after the assassination of Gandhi in 1991. The ban on the group was last extended for five years in 2014. The LTTE, a terror outfit based in Sri Lanka but having its supporters, sympathisers and agents in India, came up in 1976.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of former President Donald Trumps National Security Adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing afte...

No place for 'disloyal' Moreno in Spanish coaching team, says Enrique

Madrid, Nov 27 AFP Spains returning coach Luis Enrique described his predecessor Robert Moreno as disloyal on Wednesday and confirmed he will not be part of his coaching team for Euro 2020. Moreno was removed as coach last week to make way ...

You need actors, not heroes in films today, says Prosenjit Chatterjee

Noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee believes there is a need for good actors who can pull off different characters on screen and the concept of heroes has started becoming irrelevant. Delivering his masterclass, titled Nuances of Actin...

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

CERT-In, Indias cybersecurity agency on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the OnePlus security breach which was detected late last week by the Chinese companys security team. In its advisory with a medium severity rating, the agency reve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019