India, Germany to collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects: German official

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India and Germany will collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects as part of bilateral cooperation in energy and urban development sectors, a senior official of Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters here, Director General (Bilateral Cooperation) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Claudia Warning said, "Government-to-government negotiations were held on Wednesday and it was decided that 25 concrete projects related to energy cooperation and urban development would be carried out between the two countries."

"Germany has pledged an amount of 1.6 billion euros for projects in energy and energy efficiency and in natural resource management as well as in urban development and urban re-motorization," she said. The government-to-government negotiations come after the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to India earlier this month. She was on a two-day visit to the country for the 5th Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations to strengthen bilateral ties.

Seventeen agreements were signed between India and Germany in the fields of agriculture, maritime technology, Ayurveda and yoga among others, during her visit. Claudia Warning said, "We decided on concrete 25 projects in concrete areas where we would like to work together which is about working together for the next 3-5 years."

"One example is that we will be taking part in the Metro of Mumbai which is going to be erected very soon so we are going to finance this. We are also going to finance solar water plants for the agriculture center. We are going to finance soil knowledge center which is very important for small scale farmers," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla arm to acquire remaining stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka

Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said its arm Cipla EU Ltd has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka. Cipla EU Ltd already has a 60 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka Pvt...

Risking doping ban, Russia pledges 'cooperation'

Moscow, Nov 27 AFP The Kremlin on Wednesday said it regrets a proposed four-year ban for the countrys athletes over doping but Russia is still open to cooperation to resolve the scandal. This is definitely concerning information. We regret ...

Delhi govt to aggressively promote mediation to ensure instant justice in disputes: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will aggressively promote mediation process to ensure instant justice in disputes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. As we have made mohalla clinic a model across the world, we will also make mediation a...

2 former directors of ZEEL flagged issues; co says matter discussed, acted upon

Two former directors of Zee Entertainment - Subodh Kumar and Neharika Vohra - who resigned from its board, had raised concerns over several issues, including Rs 2,200 crore film advance given in 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing by ...
