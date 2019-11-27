NCW asks Kerala DGP to send report on chilli powder attack on woman activist

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday asked the Kerala DGP to send an action-taken report in the alleged chilli powder attack on a woman activist outside the police commissionerate there.

Bindu Ammini, who created history early this year by visiting Sabarimala temple, was allegedly attacked by a member of a Hindu outfit with chilli spray when she came out of the office of the commissioner to take some papers from their vehicle, police sources said.

On the basis of a media report, the NCW said it has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and asked the Kerala DGP to send the action-taken report to the commission.

