Delhi govt to aggressively promote mediation to ensure instant justice in disputes: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:39 IST
The Delhi government will "aggressively promote" mediation process to ensure instant justice in disputes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. "As we have made 'mohalla clinic' a model across the world, we will also make mediation a model," the chief minister said, referring to the Delhi government's ambitious healthcare scheme.

He was addressing a gathering on the 10th anniversary of Delhi Dispute Resolution Society (DDRS). The chief minister said that out of 74,000 cases, the DDRS has so far solved around 33,000 cases since its inception, adding that mediation is a "powerful idea".

At the event attended by retired Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur and DDRC chairman justice (retired) M L Mehta, Kejriwal also inaugurated six new district mediation and conciliation centres for alternative dispute resolution. On his part, Lokur said, "Mediation has a lot of benefits. One of the main benefits is that the disputes between parties can settle amicably."

It also ensures quicker resolution of disputes, he said, adding that in mediation process, cases are resolved within just 30 or 40 days. He added that mediation process is also inexpensive.

