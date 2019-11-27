International Development News
Development News Edition

Second edition of Arunachal Literature Festival begins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:13 IST
Second edition of Arunachal Literature Festival begins

The second edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday. The three-day event is being organised by the state Information and Public Relation department in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

Authors Anuja Chauhan and Jerry Pinto of India, renowned Sri Lankan novelist Ashok Ferrey and Leila S Chudori, journalist and writer from Indonesia took part in a panel discussion. Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS) department Minister Wangki Lowang while speaking on the occasion after inaugurating the festival advocated for giving an impetus to the literary movement in the state to instill the sense of love for literature among the younger generation.

"The unions and clan-based organisations mushrooming in the state need to keep focus on the aspect of strengthening the literary movement in the state," he said. "We have orally transmitted literature barring few tribes which have their own script and onus lies with the writers and members of the literary society to bring them in the form of Books," Lowang said.

The minister also released the souvenir of the Litfest 2019. IPR secretary Himanshu Gupta in his address said that the festival has been organised to imbibe literary taste among the people.

The festival would serve as a platform for exchange of views on wide range of issues by prominent writers, poets and authors across the country and abroad..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police nabs wanted gangster

The Special Task Force STF of the Haryana Police on Wednesday said it apprehended a wanted gangster who was facing many cases in Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. Pawan alias Totla, a resident of Nahra village in Sonipat district , is a...

UPDATE 1-South African government working to ensure SAA's survival

The South African government is working on immediate actions to ensure cash-strapped South African Airways SAA survival, the public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday, warning the airline could not continue as is.SAA, which hasnt made a...

Russian investigative reporter says he was attacked in Moscow

The head of a prominent Russian investigative website said on Wednesday he had been attacked in Moscow by an assailant who punched him and splashed him with an antiseptic green dye, echoing past assaults on opposition politicians. Ruslan Le...

Lebanon's banks will not participate in three-day strike -banking association

Lebanons banks will not join a three-day general strike slated to begin on Thursday, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Wednesday, distancing itself from industrial action intended to press politicians to form a new government.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019