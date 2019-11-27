Second edition of Arunachal Literature Festival begins

The second edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday. The three-day event is being organised by the state Information and Public Relation department in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

Authors Anuja Chauhan and Jerry Pinto of India, renowned Sri Lankan novelist Ashok Ferrey and Leila S Chudori, journalist and writer from Indonesia took part in a panel discussion. Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS) department Minister Wangki Lowang while speaking on the occasion after inaugurating the festival advocated for giving an impetus to the literary movement in the state to instill the sense of love for literature among the younger generation.

"The unions and clan-based organisations mushrooming in the state need to keep focus on the aspect of strengthening the literary movement in the state," he said. "We have orally transmitted literature barring few tribes which have their own script and onus lies with the writers and members of the literary society to bring them in the form of Books," Lowang said.

The minister also released the souvenir of the Litfest 2019. IPR secretary Himanshu Gupta in his address said that the festival has been organised to imbibe literary taste among the people.

The festival would serve as a platform for exchange of views on wide range of issues by prominent writers, poets and authors across the country and abroad..

