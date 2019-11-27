Three-day conference of infantry commanders in MP's Mhow

A three-day conference of infantry commanders has begun in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the infantry, officials said on Wednesday. The 35th Infantry Commanders' Conference presided over by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat commenced on Tuesday at the Infantry School in Mhow.

"The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are crucial to retaining, maintaining and enhancing its role," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The conference is being attended by a cross section of infantry officers, including formation commanders and commanding officers.

The deliberation will continue over three days, with the Army chief in attendance, it said. "The conference will provide an appropriate platform for eminent speakers and professionals to share their thoughts and also give an opportunity to introspect in a frank and forthright manner, the matters related to infantry in a fresh prospective," the statement said.

"The deliberation during this conference will throw up innovative thoughts to ensure that Infantry contributes effectively in dealing with the emerging challenges of nation's security," it added.

