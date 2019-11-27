King and Queen of Sweden on six-day visit to India from Sunday

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will undertake a six-day visit to India beginning Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, it said.

Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand. This will be King Gustaf's third visit to India.

The MEA said the King will lead a high-level business delegation for engagements with Indian counterparts. "Several documents on furthering bilateral engagement are likely to be signed," it said.

The ties between India and Sweden have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. The bilateral trade volume was USD 3.37 billion in 2018. "Bilateral relations between India and Sweden are friendly and based on principles of democracy and transparency, right to freedom, and rule of law. Regular interactions in political, business, scientific and academic spheres have provided dynamism to our bilateral ties," it added.

