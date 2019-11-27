International Development News
Development News Edition

King and Queen of Sweden on six-day visit to India from Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:29 IST
King and Queen of Sweden on six-day visit to India from Sunday

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will undertake a six-day visit to India beginning Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, it said.

Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand. This will be King Gustaf's third visit to India.

The MEA said the King will lead a high-level business delegation for engagements with Indian counterparts. "Several documents on furthering bilateral engagement are likely to be signed," it said.

The ties between India and Sweden have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. The bilateral trade volume was USD 3.37 billion in 2018. "Bilateral relations between India and Sweden are friendly and based on principles of democracy and transparency, right to freedom, and rule of law. Regular interactions in political, business, scientific and academic spheres have provided dynamism to our bilateral ties," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Deputy CM to be from NCP, Cong to have Assembly Speaker, confirms Praful Patel

NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday confirmed that the only Deputy Chief Minister in the new Maharashtra government will be from his party while the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the Congress. There will be only one Deputy Chief Mini...

World Bank makes repayment of bonds for emission reductions under PAF

The World Bank International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, AaaAAA has made the fourth repayment of bonds issued under the Pilot Auction Facility for Methane and Climate Change Mitigation PAF in exchange for eligible emissio...

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued an apology for the hurt and offence caused by Islamophobia within the Conservative Party as he pledged an independent inquiry into all forms of prejudice in his Tory party ranks. Spea...

UK judge seeks clarity on terror charges against Dawood aide

A UK judge hearing the closing arguments in the extradition case of Pakistani national Jabir Moti, referred to as a top lieutenant in underworld don Dawood Ibrahims organized crime syndicate, on Wednesday sought clarity from the US authorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019