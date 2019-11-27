International Development News
Water of R'than's Sambhar Lake to be examined regularly: Authorities

Authorities in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday issued instructions that the water in Sambhar Lake, where carcasses of thousands of migratory birds were found, should be examined periodically and a record of the data be maintained. The instructions were issued at a meeting of the district environment committee attended by Alwar District Collector Jagroop Singh Yadav and Divisional Forest Officer Kavita Singh, among others.

Carcasses of about 18,000 migratory birds were found at Sambhar Lake earlier this month. The dead birds included plovers, common coot, black winged stilt, northern shovelers, ruddy shelduck, and pied avocet. In the recent tragedy, no algae toxicity was found. However, amid apprehensions about it, biological and chemical investigation of the lake water should be conducted and data shared from time to time, Yadav said.

He said a timely rescue operation reduced the number of bird deaths. But, despite the situation being under control, it cannot be called safe as long as a single carcass remains in the lake area. Singh said till Tuesday, 9,358 dead birds had been removed from the lake area, 632 rescued and 143 collared for identification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

