Army reaches out to VDCs in J-K's Reasi district

The Army has reached out to Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to sanitize them about the security environment. In order to assist in maintaining Peace and Harmony in the region and to strengthen the bond with the local people, an interaction was organized with the committees by the Army, an official said.

The meet witnessed active participation of VDC members of the area along with elders of the villages, he said. A total of 35 Village Defence Committee members were present during the interaction.

All the participants appreciated the efforts and contribution of the Army towards increasing awareness on security-related aspects.

