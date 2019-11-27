International Development News
Development News Edition

Boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be completed by Dec 31, says DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday said that boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed and uploaded on the portal by December 31 for the residents to apply for conveyance deed, a legal document needed for the purchase of a property.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:29 IST
Boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be completed by Dec 31, says DDA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday said that boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed and uploaded on the portal by December 31 for the residents to apply for conveyance deed, a legal document needed for the purchase of a property. "We have already completed boundaries of 625 colonies. The boundaries of all 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be done and uploaded by December 31. This is being closely monitored," DDA said in a tweet.

Adding that the portal to upload the boundaries of unauthorised colonies of Delhi was launched by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 19, the authority said: "So far, boundaries of 200 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded on this portal for seeking feedbacks from RWAs within 15 days." It also informed that a BETA version of another portal will be launched by November 30 for the registration of residents of the unauthorised colonies for getting ownership rights.

"This will be test checked and completely ready for residents to upload their details by December 16," DDA said in a series of tweets. It added: "After December 16, all over 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies will be able to upload their details on this portal for ownership rights. Over 25 Help Desks and Processing centres will be made operational by December 16 to help residents to upload their details." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates name Shelton as new manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. Hell be introduced at P...

Pragya's reference to Godse in LS expunged

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday apparently referred to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse during debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill, but her remarks were expunged by the Chair. She made the remarks while DMK member...

Love your clothes and pass them on, says Vogue supremo Wintour

Clothes should be cherished, re-worn and even passed on to the next generation, Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine said, calling for more sustainability in the fashion world and less of a throwaway culture.In an intervie...

Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17

The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening. Thirteen people have also suffered injuries after a bus drove off the highway and plunged 400 meters down into a gorge.Chief District Officer of the Arghakhanchi D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019