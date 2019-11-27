International Development News
Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Mhadei River (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The poster is specially released today to once again convey the strong sentiments of Goan public to Minister for Environment & Forest Prakash Javdekar who is likely to attend the closing Ceremony of IFFI about the illegal environmental clearance issued by him to Kalasa Bhandura project," Varad Mardolkar, President of Goa Youth Congress said in a release. "The campaign will continue till the illegal environmental clearance granted by Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to Kalasa Bhandura project of Karnataka is withdrawn completely. We also demand that Section 144 imposed in Goa be withdrawn immediately. The people's right to protest is a democratic right and Government has no right to suppress the agitation to save lifeline of Goa," he added. (ANI)

