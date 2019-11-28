Four-year-old girl killed by stepfather in outer Delhi: Police

A four-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly beaten up by her stepfather while he was accompanying her to a tuition centre in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Danish, was arrested, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when Danish was taking the girl to a tuition centre. The victim's mother told the police that her husband was not fond of her daughter and used to beat her up.

Danish told the police that the girl committed some mistake while crossing a road and therefore, he had beaten her. As a result, she fell unconscious and was brought to their house, the accused told the police.

What led Danish to beat up the four-year-old girl was being investigated, a senior police officer said. The girl was rushed by her mother to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he added.

Danish had fled after the incident but the police tracked him down and placed him under arrest, the officer said. A murder case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

According to the police, the girl's mother got married to one Rahul in 2014 and the girl was from her first marriage. After Rahul passed away in 2017, she married again but separated from her second husband subsequently as he used to beat her. In 2019, she got married to Danish, who worked in a garments factory in Nangloi, and the couple was residing in Sultanpuri, the police said.

