International Development News
Development News Edition

Panchayati Raj system finally taking roots in J-K: Murmu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:12 IST
Panchayati Raj system finally taking roots in J-K: Murmu

The Panchayati Raj system is finally taking roots in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Wednesday and urged people to actively participate in the ongoing 'Back to the Village-2' programme. Murmu made the remarks during a visit to Panchayat Dheerti of block Panthal in Reasi district to get a first-hand experience of the flagship programme which commenced across the Union Territory on November 25, an official spokesman said.

He said Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib; Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Rashmi Wazir; and various district officers, panchayat representatives and locals were present on the occasion. "The Panchayati Raj system is finally taking roots in Jammu and Kashmir and the people need to come forward with enthusiasm and actively participate in gram sabhas to identify the development issues, report them at the appropriate forum and supervise the execution on the ground, thereby strengthening panchayats in true sense," the Lt governor said.

He highlighted the role of organising awareness campaigns to sensitise people about various welfare schemes being run by the government. Speaking on sustainable development, Murmu emphasised on adopting scientific approach while executing development projects in J and K with special focus to be laid on protecting forests and other natural resources.

The chief secretary said strong efforts have been put in to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in J and K as a result of which, the UT has emerged with one of the most "forward-looking" Panchayati Raj systems in the country. Earlier, the Lt governor laid the foundation stone of the boundary wall of the Government Middle School, Moori, under the 'Back to Village' programme in convergence with MGNREGA.

Murmu assured that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by the public and panchayat representatives during the programme would be looked into meticulously by the government and redressed at the earliest, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...

Iraqi protesters set fire to Iran's Najaf consulate: AFP

Protesters set fire Wednesday night to Irans consulate in the southern Iraqi Shiite holy city of Najaf, two months into the countrys most serious social crisis in decades, AFP journalists said.Since October 1, protesters in Iraq -- a majori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019