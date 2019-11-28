CDS important way forward for jointness, integration: Def Secy

The Chief of Defence Service (CDS) is an important way forward for jointness and integration and the cyber and defence space agencies have demonstrated the idea well, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the DEFCOM 2019, organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, Kumar said information communication technology was an important way forward for jointness.

