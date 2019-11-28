International Development News
Development News Edition

Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Thorat likely to take oath as ministers

NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are likely to take oath as state ministers on Thursday at Shivaji Park when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:27 IST
NCP leader Jayant Patil (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are likely to take oath as state ministers on Thursday at Shivaji Park when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to sources, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray will be leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.

Meanwhile, hoardings welcoming the new government in Maharashtra and party flags of Shiv Sena and Congress were put up on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park. Thackeray's oath-taking follows weeks of political uncertainty and changing political equations with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit supporting BJP and being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

Last week, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister. The duo stepped down from their posts on Monday evening after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the 288-member Assembly the next day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and about 400 farmers from various districts are among the people who have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held at 6:40 pm.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

Soon after the October 24 results, Shiv Sena demanded rotation of the chief minister's post and equal power-sharing in the NDA government, something rejected by the ally BJP. The weeks of political stalemate led to the imposition of President's rule on November 13. Firm on its demands, Sena, the second-largest party in the state, did not hesitate to cobble up with the ideological opponents -- NCP and Congress -- and was given the chief minister's post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

