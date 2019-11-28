HP: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge
At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.
The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division, they added.
Two of the injured are serious and have been shifted to a Nahan hospital, Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police Bhisham Thakur said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Junga
- Sirmaur district
- Giripull
- Nahan
ALSO READ
SRAM & MRAM GROUP SIGNS HISTORIC AGREEMENT WITH HIMACHAL PRADESH GOVERNMENT
First Hyatt Hotel Opens in Himachal Pradesh State with Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
39 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh: 2 held including paramilitary personnel for trying to loot ATM
Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD