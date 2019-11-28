International Development News
Development News Edition

HP: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:57 IST
HP: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.

The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division, they added.

Two of the injured are serious and have been shifted to a Nahan hospital, Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police Bhisham Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019