Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for traffic for 2nd day, over 3,000 vehicles stranded

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:11 IST
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy rains in the Banihal-Ramban section triggered five landslides, leaving over 3,000 vehicles stranded at various places on the route, officials said. The traffic on the highway was suspended on Wednesday evening after heavy rains triggered shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the arterial road in Ramban district, officials said.

"Highway is closed. There have been five landslides triggered by rains at various places in Banihal-Ramban section of highway", a traffic police official told PTI. As result of which, over 3000 vehicles mostly trucks were stranded at various places on higheay at Jammu, Nagrota, Udhampur, Ramban, Chenani, Batote and Banihal and Kathua, they said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, the officials said. Heavy rains lashed Jammu-Srinagar national highway throughout the day with Banihal on this side of the Jawahar Tunnel - the gateway to Kashmir - receiving 19.6 mm of rainfall, they said, adding the highway town of Qazigund on the other side recorded 24.8 mm of rainfall during the day.  A hailstorm also hit Banihal and adjoining areas.

The officials said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to clear snow from the highway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Lillard, Blazers race past Thunder

With a hot start and a strong third quarter fueled by their starting lineup, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a blowout win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 136-119 on Wednesday. It was a balanced scoring effort for Portland in i...

377 websites hosting child porn material taken down

As many as 377 websites hosting child pornography material have been taken down and 50 FIRs filed, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said on Thursday as she urged immediate reporting so that swift action can be taken. ...

BSNL, MTNL strategic assets for country, we have decided to revive them: RS Prasad

BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore the Central Government has decided to revive them, said Union Minister for Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. YSRCPs Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy raised...

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack near Syria border - ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in southern Turkey in a mortar attack near a military base in the town of Akcakale on the Syrian border, Turkeys defense ministry said on Thursday, adding that Turkey had retaliated.The attack took place on ...
