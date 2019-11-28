International Development News
  Updated: 28-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:33 IST
Man held for giving triple talaq to wife in Kerala

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pronouncing talaq thrice to his 19- year-old wife in the district, police said on Thursday. Mangalapuram resident Sulaiman was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on November 25 after the parents of the woman filed a complaint in this connection.

A case was registered against the man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after it came to their notice that the woman gave birth to their child a few months after their marriage. "The woman had earlier approached us about the divorce attempts. We were holding mediation talks. In between, he gave triple talaq to her. Later, we came to know that she gave birth to their child a few months after she turned 18," police said.

A case was also registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. In July this year, the Parliament had passed the triple talaq bill and the President gave his assent to it.

The bill criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband..

