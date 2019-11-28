International Development News
All India Police Science Congress being organised in Lucknow

The 47th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) is being organised here on Thursday.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:39 IST
The 47th AIPSC is being held in Lucknow on Thursday and Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The 47th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) is being organised here on Thursday. The chief guest for the event is a former cop and Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi.

The venue of the 2-day AIPSC is the Signature Building in the new Police headquarters. Uttar Pradesh is hosting this event after 22 years.

Police officials from every state of the country are participating in the Police Science Congress. The Congress will focus on challenges in policing, and five other related topics. (ANI)

