INX Media case: SC reserves order on P Chidambaram's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on a petition filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court order denying bail to him in INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

  Updated: 28-11-2019 13:46 IST
Former finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on a petition filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court order denying bail to him in INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi reserved the order after hearing lawyers appearing for Chidambaram and the ED. "We have heard the submission of counsels, judgment reserved," the bench said.

The apex court directed the Registry to accept three sets of sealed covers from the ED and keep them in safe custody for the perusal of the court. The High Court had, on November 15, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offense.

Chidambaram sought bail in a case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the finance minister. CBI had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. A special court yesterday extended his judicial custody in Tihar jail till December 11. (ANI)

