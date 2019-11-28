Supriya Sule remembers Balasaheb, his wife ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray geared up to be sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said she misses both Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife and their role in her life will always be special and memorable. Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife, the NCP leader tweeted, "Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable."

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' is set to take oath as Chief Minister here at Shivaji Park this evening. Many Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. Uddhav has also extended invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for the event. Uddhav will be the first member from the Thackeray family to become the chief minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.Devendra Fadnavis had submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". (ANI)

