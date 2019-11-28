International Development News
Development News Edition

Beat constable system should be kept at centre to prevent crime: Kiran Bedi

Former cop and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that the beat constable system should be kept at the centre to prevent crime.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:59 IST
Beat constable system should be kept at centre to prevent crime: Kiran Bedi
Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former cop and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said that the beat constable system should be kept at the centre to prevent crime. While interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the All India Police Science Congress being held here, Bedi said: "We are taught in policing that crime should be prevented first and then if the crime happens, it should be detected thoroughly. When strong punishment is meted out, then crime is prevented in the long run. The base for the policing system is the beat constable system. When we bring the constable in the centre of the system, then crime is prevented as the constable keeps the senior officers in the loop."

She went on to commend the role of the authorities in maintaining the law and order situation after the Ayodhya verdict delivered by the Supreme Court. "Law and order was maintained thoroughly well by the police forces when the Ayodhya verdict was announced by the Supreme Court," she said.

Bedi was the chief guest at the 2-day All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) which is being organised here on November 28 and 29. Police officials from every state of the country are participating in the Police Science Congress, which focuses on challenges in policing and five other related topics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65 stake in Indian Super League ISL football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group CFG said in a statement on Thursday. The ISL team would become the eight c...

Belgium-based Blockchain Tech Leader SettleMint Launches Operations in India

One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening. To be headquartered o...

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs 10 lakh crore

Equity benchmark indices ended near the days high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks. The bull run continued despite concerns that US President Donald Trump signing law support for anti-government prote...

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, Nov 28 Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019