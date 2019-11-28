Traffic to be affected on occasion of Shahidi Gurupurab in Delhi: Police

Traffic will be affected at several places in the national capital on Sunday because of processions on Shahidi Gurupurab, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. According to an advisory, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will take out 'Nagar Kirtan' procession to mark the death anniversary of Guru Teg Bhadur.

The 'Nagar Kirtan' will start from Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk at 10 am, the advisory stated. The procession will terminate at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib after covering Nai Sadak, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Pharganj Bridge, DBG Road, Chuna Mandi, Panchkuian Road, Kali Bari Marg, Baba Kharak Sing Marg, Gurudwara Bangla Shahib, Gole Dakkhana and Pt Pant Marg, it said.

Keeping in view the procession, traffic will be affected in some roads and diversions will be placed, the advisory added.

