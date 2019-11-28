Wanted man arrested in West Delhi

A 46-year-old man, who was booked under the stringent Gangster Act, was arrested from West Delhi's Sagarpur area on Thursday, police said. A reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, on the information leading to the arrest of the accused, Satya Kumar, they said.

The reward was declared in connection with the case registered against Kumar under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Kumar was nabbed after police received inputs that he would come to Gandhi Market in Sagarpur, police said.

He was previously found to be involved in a case of cheating registered at Knowledge Park, Noida, they said.

