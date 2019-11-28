Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey gets central deputation in Home Ministry

Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey was on Thursday appointed as director in the Inter State Council Secretariat under the Union Home Ministry, an official order said. Pandey is a 2005-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

He has been appointed to the post for five years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Pandey was appointed as the collector of Ahmedabad last year.

