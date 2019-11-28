International Development News
Delhi Minister writes to Paswan over supply of onions by NAFED

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to continue supplying of onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the national capital as before in larger public interest.

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to continue supplying of onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the national capital as before in larger public interest. In the letter to Paswan, Hussain said, "I wish to draw your attention towards the issue of supply of onions by NAFED from Central buffer for retailing in Delhi through the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The government of Delhi has undertaken retailing of onions in Delhi since September 2019 onwards supplied by NAFED from the Central buffer to manage their prices and availability situation."

"So far NAFED had been supplying onions to Government of Delhi at Rs 15.60 per kg under the Price Stabilization Funds (PSF) and the Delhi government has been retailing these onions to citizens of Delhi at Rs 23.90 per kg for providing the necessary relief from the price rise of onions," the letter said. Hussain further said, "It has, however, been recently informed by the NAFED, in a review meeting, that the supply of onions under the PSF has since been stopped as per the decision of the Government of India. The NAFED further informed that it will be able to make available onion to Delhi government procured from the market in Alwar and later from the stock of onions to be imported from Egypt at prevailing procurement price along with the transportation costs."

The letter said, "Moreover, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India vide his letter dated November 23 has also informed that the onions can be made available ex-Delhi five days after the scheduled date of arrival at the estimated cost of Rs 60. This is too high and the people will not be able to afford if onions were supplied at such a high price." "The consumer will be hit hard by the sudden increase in retail prices of onions sold through Government outlets. The government should not be seen as doing business with profit motive over an essential commodity," the letter said.

"There is thus immediate need to review the matter and activate the Price Stabilization Fund Mechanism of the Government of India and direct NAFED to continue the supply of onion at Rs 15.60 per kg in public interest so that onions could be made available to citizens of Delhi at Rs 23.90 per kg," it added. (ANI)

