Def Ministry approves procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore
The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved procurement of military platforms and weapons worth Rs 22,800 crore, officials said.
It also approved acquisition of medium range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P 8I for the Indian Navy.
The decision to go for the capital procurement was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council(DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
