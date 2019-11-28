International Development News
DEFCOM India 2019 showcases wide range of tactical intelligence, surveillance systems

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:34 IST
Telecom infrastructure company VNL has launched a new range of tactical intelligence and surveillance systems and 4G-enabled LTE communication systems at the DEFCOM India 2019 conference, which took place in Delhi, a statement said on Thursday. The VNL said that in order to empower the Indian armed forces with instant access to modern means of battlefield communication, a wide range of solutions, from smart surveillance for border security, radars, sensors and other classified products were on display at the two-day defence exhibition that began on Tuesday.

"The 4G-enabled Long-Term Evolution (LTE) tactical communications solutions will facilitate transfer of secure, high speed data, video, voice and SMS in rugged mountainous terrains of military operation areas where communication is paramount to mission success but rarely simple to establish and maintain," the statement said. The tactical solutions, which can withstand sub-zero temperatures, can also be deployed for a variety of functions, including in high altitude terrains and emergency rapid response, it added.

