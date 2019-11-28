Over 1,500 cases of child marriage reported between 2013-17: Smriti Irani

Over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported in the country between 2013 and 2017, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Irani presented the five-year data according to which the highest number of cases was recorded in 2017 at 395, while in 2016 the number of cases was 326.

In 2015, 293 cases were received, while in 2014 as many as 280 cases were reported. In 2013, the number of cases received was 222, the data showed. Quoting the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Irani said 1,516 cases of child marriage have been reported from 2013 to 2017.

Karnataka reported the maximum number of cases in 2017, while Tamil Nadu topped the chart in the previous four years. She further said that as per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, any marriage where either of the contracting party is a child at the time of the marriage is voidable.

Irani had said on Monday the government was considering amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of child marriages mandatory for the agencies concerned.

