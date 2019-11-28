International Development News
Development News Edition

Mita Kapur appointed new literary director of JCB Prize for Literature

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:54 IST
Mita Kapur appointed new literary director of JCB Prize for Literature

Mita Kapur, founder and CEO of India's leading literary consultancy Siyahi, has been appointed the next literary director of the JCB Prize for Literature, the JCB Literature Foundation announced on Thursday. "As someone who has had the unique privilege of working with writers, publishers, creators and artists in shaping Indian literature as well as other critical aspects of culture such as music, arts, and food, Mita will bring new and wider perspectives while maintaining the core mission of the prize to take the best of contemporary literary fiction by Indian authors to an ever broader national and international audience," the foundation said in a statement.

Kapur has several books to her credit including, "The F-Word", a food book, memoir and travelogue. She has also edited "Chillies and Porridge: Writing Food" , an anthology of essays on food. As a freelance journalist, she writes regularly for different newspapers and magazines on social and development issues along with travel, food and lifestyle.

She is also the producer for 'Mountain Echoes - The Bhutan festival of Art, Literature and Culture', the 'Woman Up! Summit', and 'Soul Connect Experiences'. "Sometimes the only way to make sense of this world is to escape it. To gain perspective, we must live beyond who we are - culturally, linguistically and socially. Great fiction allows us to shed our skin and see through different eyes. And in our fractured times, what greater blessing can we ask for?

"Even in India's rich literary world, millions of stories remain untold because they aren't translated into the language of the majority. The uneven quality of translation often means that the nuances of the original language are lost. I'm proud to be associated with the JCB Prize for Literature, which rewards novels that hold up a mirror to contemporary Indian society. I hope the prize encourages readers to look at India's literary culture as a whole-in translation, in Indian languages, and in English," Kapur said. She will take over the responsibilities of the literary director from January 2020, succeeding Rana Dasgupta, who completed his two-year tenure with the foundation earlier this month. Dasgupta helped launch the prize in 2018.

The JCB Prize for Literature carries an amount of Rs 25 lakh, and is awarded each year to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian writer. It is the most expensive Indian award for writing. While in 2018, the prize was awarded to "Jasmine Days" by Benyamin, which was translated from Malayalam by Shahnaz Habib, this year it was bagged by "The Far Field" , Madhuri Vijay's debut novel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UN expert: Zimbabwe hunger 'shocking' for country not at war

Harare, Nov 28 AP Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation and the number of people needing help is shocking for a country not in conflict, a United Nations special expert on the right to food said Thursday. Hilal Elver said she foun...

Eskom achieves improved net profit and increased EBIDTA

While encouraged by the achievement of an improved net profit and increased EBIDTA earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization for the six months ending on 30 September, financial and operational performance at Eskom remai...

Assam govt to extend deadline to clear dues under taxation

In order to clear long outstanding dues under various taxation acts, the Assam government on Thursday proposed to extend the deadline by three years, till March 2020. Introducing the Assam Taxation Liquidation of Arrear Dues Amendment Bill...

Slovenia upper house vetoes budget plans, challenges government

The Slovenian National Council, the upper house of parliament, on Thursday vetoed 2020 and 2021 budget plans, passed by parliament last week, challenging the minority centre-left government. The council argued that local municipalities shou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019