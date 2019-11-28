Man, juvenile nabbed for robbing people in Delhi

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly robbing people in Central Delhi by forcefully grabbing their neck, leaving the victims gasping for breath, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Anand Parbat, they said.

On Wednesday, a man approached the Anand Prabat police station to register his complaint in which he said he was robbed while coming home from Nehru Nagar on Tuesday. "He said when he reached Buddha Mandir in Teliwalan Basti, a person kicked him from behind after which he fell down. Another person then choked him and took away his mobile phone. They then beat him and fled away," said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (Central).

During investigation, police got a tip-off about the accused, following which a trap was laid near the fish market in Anand Prabat. The accused were nabbed at around 7 pm on Wednesday, the DCP said. Interrogation revealed that Jitender and his juvenile accomplice used to target old people or children and follow them till they reached an isolated spot, Randhawa said.

Finding an opportune time, they would suddenly pounce upon the victims, choke them and rob them of their belongings, he said. The accused were earlier involved in four cases. Four mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, they added.

