International Development News
Development News Edition

No fresh probe in Adarsh scam of Maharashtra: ED

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:05 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has "not" undertaken any fresh probe in the Adarsh society scam of Maharashtra. The federal probe agency issued a statement after media reports surfaced that its sleuths visited the society on Thursday for some measurements and related activities.

"This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by the Enforcement Directorate in the Adarsh Society scam. "The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," it said.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the allocation of flats in the 31-storey Adarsh apartments in the Colaba area of posh South Mumbai for 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows. In 2011, the Maharashtra government had set up a two-member judicial commission headed by Justice J A Patil to inquire into the Adarsh scam.

After probing the issue for over two years, the commission submitted its report in 2013, which found that there had been 25 illegal allotments, including 22 purchases made by proxy.

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

Industrial Relations Code Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Amid vehement opposition by the Congress and other parties, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday introduced the Industrial Relations Code Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Congress and other Opposition parties were protesting against...

Nath, Stalin, Raj Thackeray present as Uddhav sworn in as CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, DMK leader M K Stalin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those who attended Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday evening. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who re...

WRAPUP 7-China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take firm counter measures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fai...

Iraq PM sacks new commander after 22 killed in crackdown: state TV

Baghdad, Nov 28 AFP Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Thursday sacked the military commander he had dispatched earlier in the day to restore order to a protest-hit southern city after a crackdown there killed 22 protesters.Abdel Mahd...
