Man killed, 5 injured in lightning strikes in UP's Bareilly, heavy showers disrupt normal life

A man was killed and five others were injured after being struck by lightning as heavy showers disrupted normal life at several places in the district on Thursday. Lightning struck a barber shop at Mirzapur Adda village under the Shahi police station area, killing one person and injuring two others, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dildar Hussain (18), they said. In Goraloknathpur village under the Mirganj police station area, three women working in an agriculture field suffered serious burns when lightning struck them, police said.

They were admitted to the Community Health Centre, they added. Heavy showers threw life out of gear at several places in the district. Power supply was adversely hit and commuters were seen using headlights in the afternoon while driving due to low visibility.

