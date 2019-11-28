International Development News
Development News Edition

Bhopal Gas tragedy: data on birth defects hidden, NGOs claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:54 IST
Bhopal Gas tragedy: data on birth defects hidden, NGOs claim

The women who inhaled the toxic gas which leaked from the Union Carbide factory here 34 years ago gave birth to children with birth defects in alarming numbers, but the data was concealed, organisations working for Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors claimed on Thursday. The gas leak, which took place on the night of 23 December, 1984, at the Union Carbide India Ltd's pesticide plant here, claimed around 3,000 lives as per the official estimates.

"The documents we have obtained from the National Institute for Research on Environmental Health reveal that its parent organisation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) decided against publishing the report of a study having damning fact that the mothers exposed to the tragedy are begetting children with defects," alleged Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action at a press conference. "The study found out birth defects in babies of gas exposed mothers to be several times higher compared to those of non-exposed women," she claimed ahead of the 35th anniversary of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial tragedy.

As per the documents, Dr Ruma Galgalekar, the principal investigator found that 9 per cent of 1,048 babies born to gas exposed mothers had congenital malformations while in 1,247 babies born to unexposed mothers, only 1.3 per cent had congenital malformations, Dhingra said. "The study was carried out from January 2016 to June 2017 and was discussed at three meetings of the Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC)," she alleged.

"The documents further show that when the findings were presented at another SAC meeting in December 2017, members expressed concern about the high incidence of malformed children and raised several queries related to quality control of data," she said. Thereafter it was decided that an expert group would review the data, the activist said.

"As per the minutes of the Expert Group's meeting on April 4, 2018, it strongly recommended that this data, due to its inherent flaws, should not be put in public domain and shared at any platform," Dhingra alleged. "According to the four experts, the `inherent flaws' of the study were `various methodological issues, problems of invalidated data and outcome assessment bias," she added.

"At the SAC meeting in October 2018 the members agreed that `as the said project had flaws...the results are erroneous and thus should not be brought in the public domain'," she said. "All this is being done in the interest of Union Carbide and Dow Chemical," the activist alleged.

Dow Chemical purchased Union Carbide subsequent to the Bhopal disaster. Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, said, "These documents make us lose faith in our scientists and scientific institutions.

"If the study design was indeed flawed, how was it approved at three successive meetings over two years?...why has there been no fresh proposal to do the study properly?" she asked. "We have other documents that show that back in 1994 95, over 70,000 children in gas affected areas were examined and 2,435 of them were identified with congenital heart disorders alone," claimed Nousheen Khan of the Children against Dow Carbide..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Gour Banga University V-C resigns on personal grounds

Vice-Chancellor of University of Gour Banga in Malda district, Prof Swagata Sen, on Thursday said he has resigned from the post on personal grounds. Sen, who took over as V-C two years ago, told PTI that he had stepped down due to personal...

Nusrat Jahan demands railway line extension in her constituency, says it will boost tourism, livelihood

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Thursday demanded a railway line extension in her constituency for improving tourism and to boost the livelihood of the people in the area. I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnaba...

UPDATE 1-Cambridge college to return looted Benin cockerel statue to Nigeria

A Cambridge University college said on Thursday it would return an antique statue of a cockerel to Benin City in Nigeria, more than 120 years after it was looted by British colonial forces. The move by Jesus College will likely step up pres...

María Ylagan Orosa: Google doodle on 126th birthday of a legendary Filipina

Happy Birthday Mara Ylagan OrosaGoogle celebrates the 126th birthday of the great Filipina food technologist, pharmaceutical chemist, humanitarian and war heroine, Mara Ylagan Orosa with a beautiful doodle on November 29.Mara Ylagan Orosa, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019