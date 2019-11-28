Gzb: Criminal carrying Rs 12,000 reward on head arrested after shootout

A criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head, was arrested on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, an official said. The accused, Vikas of Ashok vihar colony in Loni, sustained bullet injuries in the retaliatory police firing and was rushed to a nearby hospital, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm when a police team signalled two bike-borne men to stop for checking. Instead of halting, the duo sped away, he said. The policemen chased them and the two men were cornered near Khanpur graveyard, the SP said.

Finding no way out, the accused opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing Vikas got injured but his accomplice managed to escape, the officer said. A country-made pistol and 4 bullets were found in possession of Vikas and his motorcycle was seized.

