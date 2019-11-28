International Development News
Development News Edition

ED says no fresh investigation begun in Adarsh Society scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday clarified that it initiated no fresh investigation in the alleged Adarsh Society scam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:20 IST
ED says no fresh investigation begun in Adarsh Society scam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday clarified that it initiated no fresh investigation in the alleged Adarsh Society scam. "This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by ED in Adarsh Society Scam. The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," ED's statement read.

Recently, some reports in the media had claimed that some of its sleuths had visited the Adarsh society for carrying out some investigation and other activities. The Adarsh Society scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the allocation of flats in the Adarsh apartments in the Colaba area of South Mumbai for 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Transasia announces foray into Brazilian market

Home-grown diagnostic company Transasia on Thursday announced a foray into Latin America by setting up an arm in Brazil, and said it will be investing up to Rs 95 crore over the next two years in the initiative. The city-headquartered comp...

UPDATE 2-France's Macron denies accepting Putin's missile proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.Russia has called on the...

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...

Golf-Besseling sets pace at scorching Leopard Creek

Wil Besseling carded a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot first- round lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Thursday as the new European Tour season opened with special dispensation for players to wear shorts at a blazing hot Leopard C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019