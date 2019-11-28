ED says no fresh investigation begun in Adarsh Society scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday clarified that it initiated no fresh investigation in the alleged Adarsh Society scam. "This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by ED in Adarsh Society Scam. The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," ED's statement read.

Recently, some reports in the media had claimed that some of its sleuths had visited the Adarsh society for carrying out some investigation and other activities. The Adarsh Society scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the allocation of flats in the Adarsh apartments in the Colaba area of South Mumbai for 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows. (ANI)

