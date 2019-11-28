Darbhanga airport to be named after Vidyapati: Bihar minister

The upcoming airport in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga will be named after legendary Maithili poet Vidyapati and concurrence of the Centre has been received for the same, the state government informed the legislative assembly on Thursday. State minister Sanjay Kumar Jha made a statement to the effect on the floor of the House on the concluding day of the winter session of the bicameral legislature in the state.

"The airport at Darbhanga has been a dream project for many of us and I have personally been pursuing its case at all levels for several years," Jha who himself belongs to the Mithilanchal region of north Bihar, said. "The proposal to name the airport after Vidyapati was first made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar way back in December 2018 when the Civil Enclave at the airport in Darbhanga was inaugurated. There should be no misgivings on the issue since the request was heartily accepted by the then Union minister Suresh Prabh," Jha said.

The minister said the civil aviation facility, which would be the first in north Bihar, would bring about better and faster connectivity. Both the houses were adjourned sine die upon the close of the winter session which commenced on November 21.

