International Development News
Development News Edition

Assam: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 ULFA members for killing 5 villagers last year

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge-sheet against Bubul Moran and Binanda Dahotiya, members of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a 2018 case in which a group of unknown armed men wearing army combat dress killed five people of Bichanimukh Kherbari village.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:47 IST
Assam: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 ULFA members for killing 5 villagers last year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge-sheet against Bubul Moran and Binanda Dahotiya, members of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a 2018 case in which a group of unknown armed men wearing army combat dress killed five people of Bichanimukh Kherbari village. Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, 26, and Binanda Dahotiya alias Swadesh, 24, both are residents of Tinsukia in Assam.

The cases against the accused are registered under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 302 and 307 of IPC, Sections 25(1A) and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 10, 16(1)(a), 18, 20, 23(1), 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a statement, the NIA said: "On November 1, 2018, at around 7 pm, a group of unknown armed men wearing army combat dress, covering their faces with black cloth, walked into Bichanimukh Kherbari village inhabited by Bengali speaking population."

"The armed men randomly called out six villagers and took them across the iron bridge over SaukaNala, on the approach road of the village. They were forced to line up by the roadside, kneel down and then they were fired upon indiscriminately; killing five of the villagers. The sixth villager had a narrow escape as he collapsed on hearing the sound of gunfire." "Investigation established that this terrorist act was committed by active members of the proscribed organisation ULFA as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The investigation has unearthed the conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates/leaders," the statement said.

"Investigation further revealed that the arrested accused persons along with others in pursuance of this conspiracy came from Myanmar to India, then from Arunachal to Assam-Sadiya specifically to Bichanimukh Kherbari village, armed with assault weapons," NIA said in the statement. "Both the accused are members of the proscribed organisation ULFA and had been carrying out various illegal and criminal activities on behalf of ULFA such as extortion, kidnapping, and murder in the region with an aim to wage war against India and attack the sovereignty and integrity of India. Further investigation in the case is continuing against other accused," added the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay presidential election

The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguays presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule. The trend witnessed in an ongoing vote recount ...

Iraqi crackdown kills 28 protesters after Iran mission torched

Nasiriyah, Nov 28 AFP Southern Iraq was in bloody upheaval Thursday after a government crackdown killed 28 protesters and thousands defied a curfew to join funeral marches, following the dramatic torching of an Iranian consulate. Iraqs capi...

New Maha cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker

The new Maharashtra cabinet, ledby Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will recommend names ofthree senior MLAs to the governor for appointment as pro-temSpeaker of the Assembly, a senior official said on ThursdayThe pro-tem Speaker will condu...

UPDATE 2-Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes

Uruguays conservative opposition party claimed victory and the governing partys candidate conceded defeat on Thursday after the count of Sundays runoff election concluded, marking a rightward shift on a continent torn by social unrest.First...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019