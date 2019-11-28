One held from Delhi, 3 from UP for stealing water supply pipes from Chanakyapuri: Police

Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing more than 10 water supply pipes from New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place a week ago when the men came on a truck and stole the pipes from the Mother Teresa Crescent road. They then sold the pipes in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The pipes were being laid and the site was covered. The men came at night, loaded the underground pipes onto the truck and fled, a senior police officer said. A theft case was registered and after scanning the CCTV footage obtained from the area, the police identified the vehicle and subsequently, arrested one of the men from Delhi, he added.

During the investigation, the arrested accused disclosed the names of his associates, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and 10 pipes were recovered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)