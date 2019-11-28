International Development News
Development News Edition

One held from Delhi, 3 from UP for stealing water supply pipes from Chanakyapuri: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:24 IST
One held from Delhi, 3 from UP for stealing water supply pipes from Chanakyapuri: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing more than 10 water supply pipes from New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place a week ago when the men came on a truck and stole the pipes from the Mother Teresa Crescent road. They then sold the pipes in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The pipes were being laid and the site was covered. The men came at night, loaded the underground pipes onto the truck and fled, a senior police officer said. A theft case was registered and after scanning the CCTV footage obtained from the area, the police identified the vehicle and subsequently, arrested one of the men from Delhi, he added.

During the investigation, the arrested accused disclosed the names of his associates, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and 10 pipes were recovered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans suffering eye trauma from protests march on presidential palace

A group of Chileans who claim to have suffered eye trauma in confrontations with the security forces rallied outside the presidential palace on Thursday to call for President Sebastian Pinera to take responsibility for human rights violatio...

Union calls another Colombia strike as protest turnout falls

Reduced groups of protesters are expected to gather in the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday to mark the eighth day of anti-government protests in the Andean country, as a major union called for an additional strike on Dec. 4. The number...

Europe must help Greece fix child-migrant crisis: UN

Athens, Nov 28 AFP Europe must help tackle a crisis situation in Greece where roughly 5,000 child migrants live in danger of exploitation and violence, the UN refugee chief said on Thursday. There is a children emergency in this country... ...

Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian quake

Earthquake rescue teams in Albania clung to hope Thursday of finding missing people in survival pockets rubble, as the death toll rose to 46 with some entire families found dead beneath their crumbled homes.The 6.4 magnitude quake, the dead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019