DM orders relieving addl CMO of his charge, suspending clerk over bribery charges

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has ordered relieving an additional chief medical officer (CMO) of his charge and suspending a clerk of the health department over bribery charges. In an order to the Chief Medical Officer, Pandey has directed to suspend clerk Alok Kumar and to relieve additional chief medical officer Vishram Singh of his charge.

"The action has been initiated following a compliant of bribery which they were taking for registering new nursing homes and renewal of the licenses of ultrasound machines. The CMO will investigate the case," Pandey told PTI. After the report is received from the CMO, it will be sent to the government for action, he said.

Both Singh and Kumar were posted in the CMO's office here.

