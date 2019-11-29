Chemical spilled from truck on road, killing 3 men, was being transported to Haryana: Delhi Police

Days, after three men were killed allegedly after they came in contact with a chemical, spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police on Thursday said the chemical, suspected to be phenol, was being carried in a truck to Haryana. The chemical that leaked from a truck on the road near Mori Gate on November 23 led to the death of Monu Sharma (22), Mahesh Chand (23) and Shivam (21), the police said.

According to the police, the truck was on its way to Jagadri in Haryana to deliver the chemical at a plywood industry there but had a stoppage in Delhi for another delivery. The chemical was being transported from Gujarat. "The truck entered Delhi to deliver clothes to a client here and during that time, there was a leakage in the container with the chemical, which fell on the road and the driver later left for Rajasthan," a police officer said.

"We traced the truck to Rajasthan's Barmer and found the driver, along with the truck, on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said. The truck driver was being brought to Delhi and was not arrested yet, she added.

He will be questioned further about his role in the incident, the officer said, adding that they were waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory to confirm the composition of the chemical.

