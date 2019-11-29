International Development News
Development News Edition

Nancy murder case: Weapon, vehicle used in crime recovered from UP's Muzaffarnagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:15 IST
Nancy murder case: Weapon, vehicle used in crime recovered from UP's Muzaffarnagar

The weapon used to kill a 20-year-old event management professional has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh along with a vehicle used by the accused, the Delhi Police said on Friday. In a suspected case of dowry death, Nancy was allegedly killed by her 21-year-old husband and his two associates.

Her body was found dumped near Haryana's Panipat, police had said on Wednesday. The weapon and the vehicle used by the accused were recovered on Thursday, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets in the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilet...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens

Asian shares slipped on Friday, knocking a global stock index off its path to hitting an all-time peak as investors turned cautious, fearing a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could torpedo efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019